There were dramatic scenes at Easter Road on Sunday as Hibs battled their way to a point in a thrilling six-goal thriller with Rangers.

Hamza Igamane led the way for the visitors with a well-taken hat-trick - but Hibs earned a deserved point thanks to a brace from in-form forward Martin Boyle and a late equaliser from Rocky Bushiri seven minutes from time.

Yet for all of the drama experienced at a wet and windy Easter Road on Sunday, it was nothing compared to what Hibs experienced during their visit to Motherwell in May 2010 when the two sides shared 12 goals in one of the most remarkable games ever witnessed in Scottish football’s top tier.

Colin Nish was the star of the show for Hibs as his first-half hat-trick appeared to have laid the foundations for a win at Fir Park - but a stunning last gasp equaliser from Lukas Jutkiewicz secured a 6-6 draw for the hosts and ensured the spoils were shared.

But what happened to the players that represented Hibs that day and where are they now?

21. Graeme Smith Smith spent the major of the latter stages of his career with Brechin City and appears to have retired in 2022 following a short loan spell with Berwick Rangers.

15. Steven Thicot Thicot enjoyed a well-travelled career after leaving Hibs in 2011 and spent time with clubs in France, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Malaysia, the United States and Lithuania before returning to Scotland with Clyde and Camelon. However, he is believed to have retired last year.

4. Chris Hogg (c) After spending time at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and English non-league club Needham Market, Hogg moved into coach within the academy setups at Ipswich Town and Newcastle United. He is currently assistant manager at English Championship club Bristol City.

20. Paul Hanlon Quite simply, a Hibs legend after making over 560 appearances for the club. He left Easter Road last summer and has featured 16 times for Raith Rovers in the Championship this season.