The aims for the second half of the Premiership season are all too clear for Hearts and Hibs.

As it stands ahead of a busy Sunday in Scottish football’s top tier, Hearts remain in a battle against relegation as they prepare for a tough looking trip to third placed Dundee United. Neil Critchley’s men are sat second from bottom in the table but they will hope things are looking up after they claimed a 1-0 win against Motherwell thanks to a Musa Drammeh goal on Thursday afternoon.

For Hibs, extending a fine run of form and building momentum will be their aim as they look to close the gap on the top four over the coming weeks and months.

Some major challenges lie in wait for clubs on both sides of the Edinburgh divide - but they will be able to rely on the unwavering backing of their supporters, just as they have during the first half of the season.