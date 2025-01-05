Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hearts head coach is fully behind one decision made on a player this January as Andres Salazar’s future after Tynecastle becomes clear.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transfer business has been ongoing at Hearts in the early stages of the window with Neil Critchley wasting no time with his moves.

The head coach is in his first transfer window as first team leader and has made two signings ahead of Sunday’s Premiership match with Dundee United. Elton Kabangu has joined on loan to beef up the forward line and central defender Jamie McCart has joined to aid an injury-hit backline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some exit news has also been sanctioned and it could prove to be a busy month in and around Gorgie beyond that. Here are the latest transfer news headlines from a maroon perspective.

Sandilands loan switch

Callum Sandilands’ loan move to Montrose has been labelled ‘invaluable’ by Critchley. The 19-year-old talent has featured for the B Team in the Lowland League, scoring six goals in 15 appearances as well as wearing the captain's armband. He started on Saturday for Stewart Petrie’s side against Kelty Hearts in his first League One match.

Critchley said: “The next stage of Callum’s development is to go and take the step in to senior football. He now has that opportunity at Montrose. We are hopeful he can go there, earn himself a place in the team and return to Tynecastle in the future having gained some momentum and invaluable experience.”

Petrie said: “We are delighted to welcome Callum to the Club. He comes very highly rated and we believe he will fit in well to our setup and bolster our attacking options. We very much hope this will be just the first of a few news faces over the next few weeks as we look forward to an exciting second half of the season. We would like to thank all those involved at Hearts for making this loan happen so quickly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salazar future clear

Colombian left-back Andres Salazar came to Tynecastle with high expectations after his signing from Atletico Nacional had been hailed a coup. But he featured just once, away at Motherwell in a defeat earlier this season, and has now returned to his parent club in Colombia. It’s claimed by El Deportivo that “Head coach Efraín Juárez has given him the 'go-ahead' to stay” which suggests he will have a chance to fight for his future back home.

A Hearts statement read: “Heart of Midlothian can confirm that Andres Salazar has left the club to return to Atletico Nacional in Colombia. Everyone at Hearts thanks Andres for his efforts in Gorgie and wishes him well for the future.”

Denholm best wishes

Ross County have wished midfielder Aidan Denholm a fond farewell after his loan from Hearts ended. The youngster had been a regular under former Jambo Don Cowie but a hamstring injury has forced him to return to his parent side. A County statement states: “Everyone at the club thanks Aidan for his efforts whilst at the club, we wish him the very best with his recovery. Thank you to Hearts for their assistance in making the loan possible.”