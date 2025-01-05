Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the latest Hibs transfer headlines as one star returns to Leith and a couple head out.

It’s transfer season and Hibs have already been active in the early stages of this window.

David Gray’s side are on a good run of form that has turned them from pondering a possible scrap at the bottom of the Premiership to looking at cracking top six territory. Some early moves out the door have been sanctioned, including Jake Doyle-Hayes’ departure.

That’s now the only thing to be green lit over the last few days. Here are the latest Hibs transfer headlines ahead of Sunday’s league match with Rangers.

Whittaker’s back

Rory Whittaker has returned from his loan spell at fellow Edinburgh side Spartans FC. The right-back was handed his chance in the first team set-up under Nick Montgomery last campaign and was sent to Dougie Samuel’s team in League Two for the first half of this campaign. He made 11 Spartans appearances and has now returned to Hibs.

A statement from Spartans reads: “The Spartans can confirm that Rory Whittaker has returned to his parent club, Hibernian FC. Rory, a product of our Youth Section Player Pathway, made 11 appearances after 'coming home' to Ainslie Park. We wish him all the best for the next part of his footballing journey.”

Zaid on the move

Another youngster at the club has also made a move, but he is going out the way. Malik Zaid spent the first half of the season in League One with Annan Athletic. The winger previously spent time on loan at the Citizens and now following 15 appearances for Wullie Gibson’s team, Zaid is coming back to Edinburgh.

Sporting director Malky Mackay provided his verdict and said: “This is an opportunity for Malik to kickstart his career by going to a club in a competitive division. We wish him the best of luck with the next step in his career.”

Kenneh’s move thoughts

Midfielder Nohan Kenneh has made the move to Ross County on loan for the second half of the season after limited opportunities at Hibs. He made his first start away at Aberdeen in an impressive 2-1 victory, following a loan at Shrewsbury Town last campaign earned following a previous loan with the Staggies. Kenneh told club media: “I am delighted. I am happy to be here again and I really enjoyed my time here last time. I feel like going to Shrewsbury helped me a lot and I think I come back here a more rounded person.”