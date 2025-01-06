It was a positive weeks for clubs on both sides of the Edinburgh divide as both Hearts and Hibs earned some reward for impressive performances on Sunday.

For Hearts, breaking out of a poor run of form was paramount and Neil Critchley’s men did exactly that as James Penrice grabbed the only goal of the game in their 1-0 win at Dundee United.

In-form Hibs faced a tough-looking home game against a Rangers side that were fresh from their derby win against Celtic and the two sides played out a remarkable six-goal draw at a wet and windy Easter Road.

Martin Boyle was the star of the show for Hibs as his brace and a Rocky Bushiri equaliser cancelled out Hamza Igamane’s hat-trick and ensured the two sides shared the spoils after a breathless 90 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, their performances have led to a number of Hearts and Hibs stars being named in the WhoScored Premiership team of the week - but who else has been selected by the stats experts?