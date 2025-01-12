Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former stars like Josh Ginnelly and Toby Sibbick have been left loving the brilliant message - as Neil Critchley reveals a fresh Hearts chance the move has opened up.

Liam Boyce has paid tribute to Hearts in an emotional social media farewell to Tynecastle and its supporters.

The experienced forward has signed for Derry City in the League of Ireland on a permanent two-year deal. Boyce arrived in the January of 2020 and played 124 appearances in maroon He scored 36 times for the club, including a winning goal in a Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Hibs.

Taking to social media after his departure, Boyce looked forward to his new adventure at Brandywell, but sent a classy exit message to the Hearts faithful too. He said: “Can’t wait to get started. Happy to be here. Hopefully see you all in the Brandywell soon.

“Thank you to Heart of Midlothian FC for the last 5 years. My family and I loved every second of being in Edinburgh. So happy to have got to play the last few games before leaving to help the team and leave on a good note.

“Met so many amazing people in my time here on and off the pitch, just want to thank you all for helping me and making it an unbelievable experience for me and my family! Good luck in the future and thanks again.”

Former stars reacted to the news. Josh Ginnelly replied “Love you brother THE KING” while Toby Sibbick said “Some player.” Nathaniel Atkinson added “Good luck bror, what a guy” and a clutch of current Jambos also piled in with good luck messages for the forward.

Head coach Neil Critchley is also full of praise for Boyce, and now insists his exit opens up a new opportunity in the forward line. He said: “On behalf of everyone at Hearts, I’d like to thank Liam for his contribution to the club over the past five years.

“He’s been desperately unlucky with injuries during his time here, but he’s still managed to score some important goals. In my time at the club, Liam has been a pleasure to work with and I would like to thank him for his efforts, particularly in recent weeks.

“With his time at Hearts drawing to a close, I absolutely understand that the desire to return home and continue his career was not one he could pass up, so he goes with our best wishes. Going forward, Liam’s departure will give other players an opportunity to step up and lead the line, as well as help build on our recent good results."