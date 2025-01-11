Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Boyce has left Hearts for Derry City on a permanent transfer, it has been confirmed.

The Northern Irish striker joined the Jambos in January 2020 and scored 36 goals in 120 games, helping the Gorgie club earn promotion back to the Scottish Premiership in 2021. He played in the 2020 and 2022 Scottish Cup finals but progress over recent seasons has been stalled by knee and hamstring problems.

Boyce has signed a two-year deal with the League of Ireland side and has been described as a ‘serious coup’ by boss Tiernan Lynch. He said: “It’s great to get another International footballer into the club and we’re delighted to have him at the Brandywell

“You only have to look at Liam’s record in England and Scotland over the last ten years, to see the quality that he brings. He’s a proven goalscorer and a great addition for us. We’re looking forward to our training camp next week and it’ll be an ideal opportunity for Liam to get to know the rest of the boys ahead of the new season.”

A Derry City statement reads: “Derry City FC can confirm that striker Liam Boyce has joined the club on a 2-year contract from Heart of Midlothian. The 33-year old Belfast man began his senior career at Cliftonville and subsequently made a total of 124 appearances for the Edinburgh outfit after joining them in 2020.

“Boyce has been capped by Northern Ireland on 28 occasions and will certainly add quality to Tiernan Lynch’s attacking options ahead of the new season. The Candystripes’ boss said that Boyce’s arrival was a ‘serious coup’ for the club given his proven track record.”

Already this January, Andres Salazar has returned to Colombia following his loan move at Hearts from Atletico Nacional. The club also has transfer interest in two of its Aussie stars, Kye Rowles and Cammy Devlin. There have also been a couple of incomings in the form of Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart.