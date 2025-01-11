Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Hearts star has been described as a player with a ‘high ceiling’ and has been rewarded amid a terrible time with injury.

A former Hearts star has signed a fresh contract with Premier League side Brentford amid a tough time with injury.

Aaron Hickey burst onto the scene at Tynecastle aged 16 and starred in a Scottish Cup final during Craig Levein’s second spell in charge. He left the club for Bologna and form abroad in Italy won him a move to Thomas Frank’s ambitious side in the English Premier League.

Now an established Scotland international, the full-back has been ravaged by injury and has spent the last 14 months on the treatment table. He was ruled out of Euro 2024 and a setback has kept him out for the entirety of this campaign so far, but Brentford have put faith in him.

They have rewarded Hickey with a new deal until 2028 with the option for a year’s extension. Head coach Frank says there is light at the end of the tunnel for Hickey amid his fitness struggles. He said: “I’m happy that we’ve signed a new contract with Aaron. He has struggled with injuries over the last year, but there is light at the end of the tunnel now.

“We know that, before he was injured, he was a very good full-back with a high ceiling and with high potential. Now, it’s about getting Aaron back on the grass and getting him games so he can show his high level again.”

A club statement reads: “Brentford defender Aaron Hickey has signed a new contract with the club. The deal runs until the summer of 2028; the club has an option to extend his contract by an additional year.

“Hickey has been out injured for the last 14 months but, prior to that, he was a key part of the Bees’ backline, playing 37 games since his move from Bologna in 2022. Hickey played in the youth teams at Hearts and Celtic, before returning to the former, where he made his senior debut in April 2019. He went on to make 33 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish side.

“In 2020, Hickey completed a move to Italian outfit Bologna and his impressive performances meant he was nominated for the 2021 Golden Boy award, with Barcelona’s Pedri pipping him to the accolade. Hickey won his first Scotland call-up in March 2022 and made his debut against Poland on 24 March. He has since won 14 caps.

“After impressing in Italy with Bologna, Hickey returned to the British Isles to complete a move to Brentford in the summer of 2022. He played 26 Premier League games in his first season in west London, becoming a regular at right-back.”