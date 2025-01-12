Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from across the Premiership and Championship.

A former Hibs striker is reportedly attracting interest from three clubs just six months after returning to the Premiership with St Mirren.

After coming through the youth system at Motherwell and earning a reported £1m move to English Championship club Hull City, James Scott spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Easter Road and scored four goals and provided one assist in 19 appearances. Perhaps his most memorable moment of the campaign came when the Scotland Under-21 international bagged a hat-trick in a 4-0 home win against St Johnstone on the final day of the season.

After returning to Hull at the end of the campaign, Scott joined Exeter City on a free transfer in January 2023 and spent the second half of last season on loan at St Mirren before joining the Buddies on a permanent basis last summer. After failing to find the net in 14 appearances in all competitions this season, Scott is now said to be on the radar of three different clubs as the midway point of the January transfer window approaches.

The Daily Record have claimed Premiership club Ross County have been ‘alerted’ to Scott’s struggles to nail down a regular place in Stephen Robinson’s side - but face competition from Championship duo Patrick Thistle and Ayr United, who are both said to be ‘keen to add more firepower to strengthen their promotion bid’.

Scotland Under-21 defender ‘close’ to Kilmarnock loan

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay is reportedly closing in on a loan move to Kilmarnock.

The full-back earned a £4m move to the English Premier League giants in July 2022 and has gained senior experience during loan spells with Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic over the last two seasons. Several clubs in the third and fourth season of the English football pyramid have been linked with a loan move for Ramsay during the January transfer window - but the Liverpool Echo have now claimed the 21-year-old is ‘expected’ to join Killie for the remainder of the campaign after his temporary spell with Wigan was cut short.

The report states Killie ‘made the strongest’ pitch to Ramsay and Liverpool and will offer the full-back some ‘much-needed game-time’ as he looks to reunite with Derek McInnes, who was Aberdeen manager when the defender made his way through the youth ranks at Pittodrie.