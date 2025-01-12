Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He was sold by Hearts for a tasty fee but has found himself struggling amid an injury nightmare.

A former Hearts star says he’s nearing his return to action amid a nightmare stint with injury.

Aaron Hickey joined Brentford in 2023 after taking the potential displayed at Tynecastle to Bologna in Serie A. The Premier League side have backed the full-back with a new long-term contract until the summer of 2028, despite spending over a year out with injury.

Surgery failed to remedy the issue initially but Hickey is now on the comeback trail. He came onto the scene at Hearts aged 16 and was sold to Bologna in a seven-figure deal, now a Premier League star and Scotland international.

Hickey told club media of his injury return bid: “I’m back on the pitch running, so I’m not far away. I’m just building up fitness and, hopefully, in the next few weeks, I’ll be back training with the team. It’s been a very long time - it’s been difficult and disappointing for me. But these things happen and, now, I just have to make sure I’m mentally strong and ready to come back into the team again.

“It’s been hard. I had my first surgery, which didn’t go well, so that was a major disappointment for me. I had another surgery, worked my way back, I was back running, and then I felt something again.

“I feel like I’ve been very unlucky, to be honest. But now I’m feeling good and I’m fully focused on being back and training with the team. I go and support the boys nearly every week and it’s great that they’re doing well - we’ve got a great blend of players here and it’s all starting to come together.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here and playing Premier League football. It’s a great club, the atmosphere at the stadium is incredible, and I just really enjoy being here. I’m focused now on coming back and playing with the team.”

“The club has been very loyal to me, despite this injury. I’m very thankful for that. I now want to get back on the pitch and give something back. I’ll be back - and I’ll be back faster, strong and fitter, ready to do whatever I can for the club.”