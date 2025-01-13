Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new series of the popular Six Nations docuseries will be released soon.

The start of the Six Nations championship is drawing ever closer as Scotland aim to build on a solid set of results during their quartet of Autumn series fixtures.

After romping to a 57-17 win against Fiji, Gregor Townsend’s side fell to a 32-15 defeat against reigning world champions South Africa as two tries from winger Makazole Mapimpi led the Springboks to a win at Murrayfield. Scotland’s response was positive as they racked up 59 points to see off Portugal before rounding off their 2024 fixtures in some style with a 27-13 victory against Australia.

France’s home clash with Wales will kick off this year’s Six Nations on Friday, January 31 before Scotland’s campaign gets underway when Italy visit Murrayfield just under 24 hours later on the same day England travel to the Aviva Stadium to take on reigning champions Ireland. But some of the memories from the previous year’s Six Nations will be available to relive when the popular Netflix series Full Contact returns for its second outing this month.

Where can I watch Full Contact 2?

After the undoubted success of the first series as Scotland, England, Italy, France, Wales and Ireland battled it out for the Six Nations championship in 2023, a new series of Full Contact will be available via online streaming giant Netflix over the coming weeks. To subscribe to Netflix click here.

Which Scotland stars will feature in Full Contact 2?

There is said to be a major focus on one of Scotland’s true stars and a man that wrote his named into Murrayfield folklore during last year’s Six Nations. Who could possibly forget Duhan van der Merwe’s remarkable hat-trick of tries as Gregor Townsend’s men landed the Calcutta Cup with a 30-21 win over England? There will be an insight into the South African-born winger’s career so far and his journey to becoming a key cog in the Scotland side. Wales legend George North, Italian brothers Niccolò and Lorenzo Cannone and Ireland back rower Peter O’Mahony are amongst the other players that will be featured during the series.

What has been said about Full Contact 2?

The Netflix synopsis reads: “Six Nations and producers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive bring fans closer than ever to the 2024 Guinness Six Nations Championship. Six Nations: Full Contact will take viewers inside the exhilarating world of the oldest and greatest annual international rugby tournament, giving fans an insight into behind the scenes moments, as the best teams in Europe battle it out in some of the biggest matches in the rugby calendar to take home the prestigious trophy.”

When will Full Contact 2 be released?

There isn’t long to wait for rugby union fans and Scotland fans in particular as the new series will be released on Netflix by the end of January. The online video outlet have confirmed subscribers will be able to watch the series in full from 8am on Wednesday, January 29, just in time for the start of the 2025 Six Nations Championship that weekend.