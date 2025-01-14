Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everything you need to know as this year's Six Nations prepares to get underway later this month.

There are just over two weeks to go until Scotland’s latest bid to become Six Nations champions gets underway.

Despite some eye-catching displays in wins against England and Wales, Gregor Townsend’s men had to settle for fourth place in last year’s competition after defeats against Italy, Ireland and France ended any thoughts of a first title since 1999, the year prior to Italy’s introduction into the competition. With the prolific Alan Tait in fine form and current head coach Townsend leading the charge, Jim Telfer’s side won three of their four games to top the table after a dramatic final round of games.

Scotland put the pressure on nearest rivals England with a stunning 36-22 win in France and then watched on as Wales handed the title to Scotland by inflicting a dramatic 32-31 defeat on Clive Woodward’s men in front of a sell-out 76,000 crowd at Wembley Stadium. Over quarter of a century has passed since Scotland got their hands on the Six Nations trophy - but there are some hopes the long wait can be brought to an end this year after Townsend’s side claimed wins over the likes of Australia, Fiji and Portugal during their quartet of autumn internationals.

Italy will provide Scotland’s first opposition in this year’s Six Nations as they visit Murrayfield on the first day of February before Ireland make the same journey eight days later. A first away fixture with old rivals England will be next on the agenda before the campaign is rounded off with a home clash with Wales and a final day visit to France.

But where and when will all of this year’s Six Nations fixtures be broadcasted? Here is all you need to know about the TV schedules as Scotland go into battle with England, France, Ireland, Italy and Wales once again.

Round One

France v Wales, Friday 31 January - (8.15pm ) - Live on ITV

Scotland v Italy, Saturday 1 February - (2:15pm) - Live on BBC

Ireland v England, Saturday 1 February - (4:45pm) - Live on ITV

Round Two

Italy v Wales, Saturday 8 February - (2:15pm) - Live on ITV

England v France, Saturday 8 February - (4:45pm) - Live on ITV

Scotland v Ireland, Sunday 9 February - (3pm) - Live on BBC

Round Three

Wales v Ireland, Saturday 22 February - (2:15pm) - Live on BBC

England v Scotland, Saturday 22 February - (4:45pm) - Live on ITV

Italy v France, Sunday 23 February - (3pm) - Live on ITV

Round Four

Ireland v France, Saturday 8 March - (2:15pm) - Live on ITV

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 8 March - (4:45pm) - Live on BBC

England v Italy, Sunday 9 March - (3pm) - Live on ITV

Italy v Ireland, Saturday 15 March - (2:15pm) - Live on ITV

Wales v England, Saturday 15 March - (4:45pm) - Live on BBC

France v Scotland, Saturday 15 March - (8pm) - Live on ITV