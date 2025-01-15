Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Saracens fly-half was also eligible to play for England but has chosen an international future with Gregor Townsend’s side.

Gregor Townsend made some big calls when he announced the Scotland squad for this year’s Six Nations on Wednesday lunchtime.

Glasgow Warriors centre Sione Tuipulotu will retain the captaincy after impressing in the role as skipper for Autumn Series internationals with Fiji, South Africa, Portugal and Australia last year. There were also new faces in the squad after Townsend handed maiden call-ups Warriors number eight Jack Mann and Saracens stand-off Fergus Burke.

The decision to name the latter in his squad comes after it was confirmed the former New Zealand youth international qualifies to represent Scotland via a family link. But what else do we know about the man that could become Scotland’s latest international when their Six Nations campaign gets underway with a Murrayfield meeting with Italy early next month.

How old is Burke?

The former New Zealand Under-20 international is 25-years-old as he prepares for what he will hope will be a senior international debut with Scotland during their upcoming Six Nations campaign.

How has Burke fared earlier in his career?

After training with Christchurch-based Crusaders, Burke was brought through into senior rugby with Canterbury and made his debut against Waikato in August 2019. The stand-off was selected to feature for Crusaders in the 2020 Super Rugby campaign and made appearances over the following years before really establishing himself as a regular during the 2023 season. The season ended with a 25-20 win against Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final and his performances and the departure of regular fly-half Richie Mo'unga was expected to see Burke handed the number the number ten shirt. However, a serious Achilles tendon injury limited him to just three appearances.

After returning to full fitness, Burke left New Zealand to join English Premiership club Saracens on a long-term deal after he was identified as a replacement for Owen Farrell following his departure to Racing 92. Following a 17-12 defeat in a Champions Cup game at Munster last weekend, Burke has scored five tries and accumulated a total of 71 points in his 11 appearances for his new club so far this season.

Does Burke have previous international experience?

Yes, although obviously not at a senior level. Burke earned six caps for New Zealand Under-20s after impressing for Canterbury in the National Provincial Championship. He made two appearances in the Oceania Junior Championship before being selected to represent the All Blacks in the 2019 World Junior Championship in Argentina. However, their participation ended at the pool stage as Burke’s side finished in second place in a group containing Georgia, Scotland and South Africa. In June last year, Burke was also named in the Barbarians squad for a international friendly with Fiji and played all 80 minutes of an entertaining 45-32 win for the Baa-Baas.

How does Burke qualify for Scotland?

Despite featuring for New Zealand at youth level, under World Rugby’s eligibility criteria, Burke is actually eligible for selection for both England and Scotland. That comes via his Dover-born mother and his grandfather, who was born in Glasgow.