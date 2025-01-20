Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gregor Townsend has been dealt a devastating blow ahead of their 2025 Six Nations opener against Italy at Murrayfield.

We are less than two weeks out from the start of the 2025 Six Nations Championship and Scotland have been dealt some crushing squad news.

The national team camp has today revealed that captain Sione Tuipulotu will miss the entirety of the tournament through injury. His role as skipper will be taken over by flanker Rory Darge and fly-half Finn Russell who will act as co-captain’s for the five test matches.

It was also confirmed that Scott Cummings is expected to miss the entire tournament through injury having suffered an arm fracture playing for Glasgow Warriors against Harlequins at the weekend. No replacements are due to be called up by the Scotland camp at this time.

Tuipulotu, who was a stand out for both country and club in 2024, was given the captaincy for the Autumn Nations Test Series. Having done more than enough to distinguish himself in the role over those fixtures, Townsend once again named the Australian born centre to lead his country this year.

However, the 27-year old suffered a pectoral muscle injury during a training session with Warriors last week. The Scottish Rugby Union have confirmed that he will undergo surgery this week and is expected to return to action before the end of the club season.

The news is a massive blow not just for Scotland and Tuipulotu himself but will also British & Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell. The centre is widely expected to be named in the touring squad this summer and is also being touted by many as a potential candidate to captain the side.

Although he is expected to be fit in time for the tour to Australia, missing the Six Nations will give other players a chance to impress and potentially stake a claim to his position. Baring any further injury issues though his form in 2024 will almost certainly be enough to have already secured his place in the touring group.

Tuipulotu’s Glasgow teammate Stafford McDowall will be the player most likely to replace him in Townsend’s starting XV and will now have an opportunity to stake a claim to more regular game time with his country and add to his eight caps. The Scotland coach also has Northampton Saint’s Rory Hutchison who can play either inside or outside centre available.

Scotland take on Italy in their 2025 Six Nations opener at Murryafield on Saturday, February 1. They will face Ireland and Wales at home and England and France away in their subsequent matches.