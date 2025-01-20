Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One Scotland star has received some advice from a former coach as he eyes a place in the British and Irish Lions squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland star Darcy Graham has been told exactly what he must do to land a place in the British and Irish Lions squad that will tour Australia this summer.

The Hawick-born winger has been a regular in Scotland squads ever since he made his debut in an Autumn international clash with Wales in November 2018 before scoring his first international try against the same opposition in a Six Nations meeting at Murrayfield just five months later. However, Graham really came to the fore when he scored two tries in Scotland’s dramatic 38-38 draw with old rivals England in a pulsating contest at Twickenham on the final matchday of the 2019 competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Graham has been a regular feature in Scotland squads and impressed during last year’s autumn internationals, scoring four tries in the 57-17 win against Fiji before crossing the line once again in a 59-21 triumph against Portugal just two weeks later. The Edinburgh star has been tipped to make the British and Irish Lions squad for this summer’s tour of Australia - and after watching the winger star in a Challenge Cup win against Black Lion over the weekend, former Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill believes the 27-year-old will make the cut if he can stay fit.

Cockerill told BBC Scotland: "The first time I ever saw him train, I knew he was going to be a special player. He's got great feet, he's got great pace. He's tough as teak for such a little fella. He was outstanding tonight. If he can stay fit, 100% he will be a Lion, I've no doubt of that."

Graham will be a key figure within the Scotland squad that will kick off this year’s Six Nations campaign with a Murrayfield meeting with Italy next month. France are many people’s favourites to top this year’s table and current holders Ireland and England are also tipped to be in contention. However, Cockerill believes a strong start to the competition with put Gregor Townsend’s Scotland firmly in contention.

"Scotland are a real contender for the Six Nations," he said. "They've got a settled squad. They've got an experienced squad. They start with Italy, then they have Ireland. If you can get through those two, then anything is possible. It's the hope that kills you, isn't it? They're a great side. They've shown that. They've beaten England the last four times. They're real competitors and they should be one of the favourites for the Six Nations."