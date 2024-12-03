The 2024 Autumn Nations Test Series was an overall success for Scotland as Gregor Townsend’s side recorded wins over Fiji, Portugal and Australia.

That win over the Wallabies will stand the Scottish players in good stead when British & Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell makes his squad selection for the 2025 tour Down Under. There is the Six Nations Championship to be played before that happens and that tournament will of course be the final deciding factor for most players.

After an impressive November though it’s fair to say that plenty Murrayfield stand-outs put their hands up and will be in contention come selection time. Here are 14 players were expect to be in the mix and our view of their current chances:

1 . Finn Russell Currently the front-runner for the starting 10 jersey in the three test matches. A strong Six Nations will help solidify that position as his. LIONS CHANCES = EXPECTED TEST STARTER | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Zander Fagerson Plenty of options for Andy Farrell in the front row but the Scotland tight-head feels best placed to wear the number 3 jersey in the opening test at this time. LIONS CHANCES - EXPECTED TEST STARTER. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Blair Kinghorn Farrell has a few decent options to chose from at full back but Kinghorn currently looks like the the best option to combat the Wallabies physicality and kicking game. LIONS CHANCES = EXPECTED TEST STARTER | Getty Images Photo Sales