Duhan van der Merwe could break another Scotland scoring record in 2025 Six Nations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scotland wing Van der Merwe has a number of records in his sights ahead of this year’s Six Nations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The form and fitness of winger Duhan van der Merwe is sure to prove integral in Scotland’s bid to land a first Six Nations championship win.

The Edinburgh star picked up an injury playing for his club side in a EPCR Challenge Cup win against Vannes last weekend and went on to miss Saturday’s clash with Georgian side Black Lions. The injury also meant Van der Merwe was unable to train with his Scotland team-mates on Tuesday and head coach Gregor Townsend has now added Sale Sharks wing Arron Reed to his squad ahead of the Six Nations opener against Italy on Saturday week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the decision, Townsend moved to calm fears Van ser Merwe could miss the Murrayfield clash, saying: “We’ve called Arron Reed into the squad and he’ll be training today (Tuesday). It’s to cover Duhan this week who has a couple of niggles. We were quite tight with our squad - Sione is missing and players are training in different positions - we still thought we would be okay but then with Duhan not training today, maybe not training tomorrow (Wednesday) we’d fail to make our training function. He's (Van der Merwe) still got a bit of niggles, so we're still keeping an eye on how he's tracking."We don't see any problems for next week, but it might be still managed this week in training.”

Should Van der Merwe prove his fitness and be available for selection for the opener with Italy, he will have an opportunity to become Scotland’s all-time record try scorer if he outscores current team-mate Darcy Graham. However, that is not the only Six Nations record that is currently in the South African-born wing’s sights.

As it stands, Van der Merwe has 14 Six Nations tries to his name after that tally was boosted by a hat-trick of scores in a memorable win against England in last year’s competition. He now sits just two tries short of Stuart Hogg’s tally of 16, which has made the former Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs’ player Scotland’s all-time record try scorer in the Six Nations. That record is based on tries scored since Italy joined the competition in 2000 and will be firmly in Van der Merwe’s sights as Scotland prepare to get their campaign underway. Should the winger pass Hogg’s tally, he could also move into a position as the fourth highest try scorer in Six Nations history, with only Wales duo Shane Williams (22) and George North (23) and Ireland legend Brian O’Driscoll (26) sat above him.