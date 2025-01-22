Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a familiar name in the Scotland squad for this year’s Under-20s Six Nations.

Scotland have been handed a major boost ahead of their Under-20s Six Nations campaign after Northampton Saints back-row forward Reuben Logan switched allegiance from rivals England.

The 19-year-old was initially included in England Under-20s ‘Elite Player Squad’ for the current season - but now appears to have made a major decision over his international future. Logan began his career with English Premiership club Wasps and joined the Saints in March 2023 and made his senior debut as a substitute in a 55-5 win against Cambridge in a Premiership Rugby Cup clash. A first start for the Saints came in the same competition earlier this season when he played in a dramatic 31-29 against Nottingham Rugby.

Seeing a Logan in a Scotland squad once again will conjure up some fond memories for supporters after Logan’s father Kenny earned 70 caps during an 11-year spell in the national team. The winger racked up 20 tries during that time and featured at the 1999 and 2003 World Cups as well as playing a major role in Scotland’s last Five Nations (now Six Nations) championship win 26 years ago. Logan junior also qualified for England via his mother and BBC broadcaster Gabby Logan - but the news he has opted to switch allegiance to Scotland will be a welcome boost to Under-20s coach Kenny Murray, who is excited by the squad he has at his disposal ahead of this year’s Six Nations.

Murray said: “We’re really excited to work with this group during the Six Nations and for them to deliver the performances we know they’re capable of. We’ve got a really exciting squad with a combination of players who were involved in our U20 Trophy win last summer as well as new additions. The players really enjoyed playing in front of our fans at Hive Stadium across the Trophy campaign so having three home fixtures in the Six Nations this year is great for them. This is the beginning of a big year for us as we make our return to the World Rugby U20 Championship in summer, so we want to start strong and play well across the Six Nations with five performances that we can be proud of.”

Scotland U20 squad for 2025 U20 Six Nations

Forwards: Billy Allen (Dungannon RFC), Ollie Blyth-Lafferty (Edinburgh Rugby), Freddy Douglas (Edinburgh Rugby), Oliver Duncan (Edinburgh Rugby), Oliver Finlayson-Russell (St Andrews University), Mark Fyffe (Edinburgh University), Bart Godsell (Loughborough University), Dan Halkon (Glasgow Warriors), Christian Lindsay (Loretto School/Edinburgh Rugby), Reuben Logan (Northampton Saints), Oliver McKenna (Glasgow Warriors), Charlie Moss (Montpellier), Will Pearce (Cardiff Metropolitan University/Bristol Bears), Joe Roberts (Glasgow Warriors), Jake Shearer (Glasgow Warriors), Pat Spence (Heriot’s RFC), Seb Stephen (Edinburgh Academical), Jamie Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby), Ryan Whitefield (Biggar RFC).

Backs: Jack Brown (Edinburgh Rugby), Isaac Coates (Edinburgh Rugby), Noah Cowan (Brunel University/Ealing Trailfinders), Angus Hunter (Heriot’s RFC), Hamish MacArthur (Edinburgh Rugby), Nairn Moncrieff (Edinburgh Rugby), Hector Patterson (Edinburgh Rugby), Guy Rogers (Surrey University/Harlequins), Matthew Urwin (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron van Wyk (Ayr RFC), Johnny Ventisei (Glasgow Warriors), Fergus Watson (Glasgow Warriors), Campbell Waugh (Glasgow Hawks), Ross Wolfenden (Edinburgh Rugby), Kerr Yule (Glasgow Warriors).

Scotland Men U20 2025 U20 Six Nations Championship fixtures

Scotland v Italy – Hive Stadium, Friday 31 January (kick off 7.15pm) Scotland v Ireland – Hive Stadium, Saturday 8 February (kick off 7.45pm) England v Scotland – venue TBC, Friday 21 February (kick off 7.15pm) Scotland v Wales – Hive Stadium, Friday 7 March (kick off 7.15pm) France v Scotland – venue TBC, Friday 14 March (kick off 8.15pm)