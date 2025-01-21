Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arron Reed has returned to Gregor Townsend’s squad but another player has withdrawn from the camp and will miss the 2025 tournament.

Scotland were rocked by the news that captain Sione Tuipulotu would miss the entirety of the 2025 Six Nations Championship through injury.

The 27-year old suffered a pectoral muscle injury during a training session with Glasgow Warriors last week. The SRU have confirmed that he will undergo surgery and is expected to return to action before the end of the club season.

It wasn’t just the Australian born centre that had to withdraw from the camp though as club teammate Scott Cummings was also confirmed to be unavailable for all five test matches. He suffered an arm fracture playing for Glasgow Warriors against Harlequins at the weekend.

After that double hit of bad news yesterday the squad has now been hit with a third injury with hooker Dylan Richardson also set to miss the entire tournament. The SRU confirmed in a post on X that the six times capped forward would not feature in the 2025 Six Nations after suffering a shoulder injury.

Richardson joins Tuipulotu and Cummings on the injured list along with Adam Hastings, Cameron Redpath and Kyle Steyn. The trio of backs all missed out on the initial squad selection due to being unavailable.

Meanwhile, winger Arron Reed has been called up to the squad for the tournament after initially missing out on selection. The Sale Sharks winger was a part of last year’s Six Nations squad and also featured in last November’s Autumn Nations Test Series where he impressed against Portugal, scoring two tries on the day.

Scotland take on Italy in their 2025 Six Nations opener at Scottish Gas Murryafield which will be played on Saturday, February 1. They will face Ireland at home followed by a trip to Twickenham to contest the Calcutta Cup against England before a home match with Wales then a tough test against France in Paris to end the tournament.