Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The BBC and ITV currently show the tournament but rugby fans may have to pay to watch the action from next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Six Nations may no longer be shown on free to air TV in the UK from next year with a report claiming that a new £100 million deal could take the tournament away from the national broadcasters.

The news comes from Rugby Pass, who claim that TNT Sports are ‘in talks’ over a move to secure the rights to show the competition from 2026 onwards. The current deal, which allows the BBC and ITV to split the broadcasting rights, comes to an end this year and it is claimed that organisers are set to sign off on the move to the Warner Bros owned channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for TNT Sports commented on the speculation, saying: “While we think the Six Nations is the best international rugby competition in the world, its important partnership with free-to-air television across the UK and Ireland, but particularly in markets like Wales and Ireland, would make our involvement very challenging.”

The offer of £100 million is apparently £10 million more than the BBC and ITV were offering. The news may not come as a surprise to some after comments made by outgoing BBC director of sport Barbara Slater in November.

She said: “We need a well-funded BBC if we are going to be able to continue to afford sports rights. Sports rights in the UK have more than doubled in the past decade. The BBC’s income in real terms has gone down 30%. It is incredibly difficult for the BBC to maintain, across a range of sports, the expectations of those governing bodies.”

However, it is not yet certain if the new deal will include some sort of combination or collaboration where some, if not all, games are shown on free to air TV. The report from Rugby Pass claims that ITV may still be a viable partner for TNT if they can secure some form of deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A TNT Sports subscription can cost between £20 and £30.99 per month, depending on the provider and package. BT and EE customers can obtain packages at a cheaper rate while Sky TV customers would have to pay an extra £30 per month to add the channels to their existing package.

TNT Sports already acquired the rights to show the Autumn Nations Test Series, adding to their rugby coverage which already included the Gallagher Premiership. Away from football, the channels show select English Premier League matches as well as action from the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.