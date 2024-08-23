Edinburgh's West Approach Road to be closed again for most of next month as motorists' agony returns
West Approach Road, a key route into the city centre, will be closed in both directions for one week at the end of September. Earlier in the month, it will close eastbound for two weeks and westbound for a week.
The Dundee Street Bridge exit will also be closed for almost the entire month of September.
These latest closures follow a month-long full closure of the busy road from May into June this year, which led to traffic congestion in surrounding areas during rush hour.
During previous phases of works, additional necessary strengthening was discovered, and some of the original scope had to be postponed. These latest closures are to continue this work, which consists of further steel work strengthening, new waterproofing, grit blasting and painting, graffiti removal, rebuilding displaced masonry and new expansion joints.
As previously reported, the ongoing pathway works will also see the Telfer Subway pedestrian underpass closed for three days at the start of September and three days at the end of the month.
Full closure
To complete the final stage of these essential works, West Approach Road will be closed to all traffic from Monday, September 23 until Saturday, September 28. Additionally, there will be nightshift lane closures during this period on Dalry Road below to carry out essential strengthening of Dalry Road Bridge.
Eastbound closure
From Monday, September 2 until Friday, September 13, the eastbound lane of the West Approach Road will be closed to traffic. The westbound lane will remain open during this time.
Westbound closure
Following the completion of eastbound repairs, the westbound lane will be closed from Saturday, September 14 until Saturday, September 21, during which the eastbound lane will be operational.
Off-Dundee Street Bridge Closure
From Monday, September 2 until Monday, September 30, this slip-road leading to Ardmillan will be closed as essential work to the bridge is carried out.
Resurfacing works could also be carried out during these closures next month, which are expected to be the last on this major route for now.
Lothian Buses does not currently have diversion information regarding the latest West Approach Road closures. Once available, any diversion information will be published on its Service Updates page.
