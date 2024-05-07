Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of Edinburgh bus services will be diverted for one month to allow for essential maintenance on West Approach Road.

The works, which got underway at the beginning of the week, are expected to be completed by June 7 and will see four bridge decks on the major route repainted, repaired and resurfaced.

The road between Roseburn Street and the Dundee Street flyover will remain closed until next month affecting Lothian Bus services 22, 30, N22, N30, X27, X28 and N28. The road from Dundee Street to Lothian Road will remain open.

Lothian Bus Services 22, 30, N22, N30

Eastbound

Services 22 and N22 heading eastbound will be diverted between Balgreen Road and the West Approach Road - travelling via Gorgie Road, Henderson Terrace and Dundee Street before re-joining the West Approach Road.

Services 30 and N30 heading eastbound will be diverted between Gorgie Road and the West Approach Road - taking passengers via Gorgie Road, Henderson Terrace and Dundee Street before re-joining the West Approach Road.

Westbound

Services 22 and N22 travelling westbound will be diverted between West Approach Road and Balgreen Road travelling via Henderson Terrace and Gorgie Road.

Services 30 and N30 travelling westbound will be diverted between West Approach Road and Gorgie Road buses and follow the same route via Henderson Terrace and Gorgie Road.

Lothian Bus services X27, X28, N28

Eastbound

Services X27 and X28 travelling eastbound will be diverted between Gorgie Road (at Saughton Park) and the West Approach Road (rear of Fountainpark), travelling via Gorgie Road, Henderson Terrace and Dundee Street before returning onto West Approach Road.

Westbound

Services X27, X28 and N28 travelling westbound will be diverted between the West Approach Road and Gorgie Road, travelling via Henderson Terrace and Gorgie Road. These services will only serve bus stops between Balgreen Road and Westfield Road.