Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major road in Edinburgh city centre will close for a month while upgrade works are carried out on four bridges.

A section of West Approach Road will remain closed from Monday, May 6 until Friday, June 7 due to planned maintenance work which will see the bridge decks repainted, repaired and resurfaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-lane section of the road, between Roseburn Street and the Dundee Street flyover, will be affected. The road from Dundee Street to Lothian Road will remain open.

A section of West Approach Road in Edinburgh will close for five weeks.

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport convener, said: “We realise this road closure may cause some inconvenience but it’s needed so we can carry out maintenance work to four bridges along the route.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption by putting in place diversion routes, carried out a letter drop to residents to tell them of the changes and are putting in place measures to control the noise.”