Edinburgh's West Approach Road to close for a month due to maintenance works with diversions in place
A major road in Edinburgh city centre will close for a month while upgrade works are carried out on four bridges.
A section of West Approach Road will remain closed from Monday, May 6 until Friday, June 7 due to planned maintenance work which will see the bridge decks repainted, repaired and resurfaced.
The two-lane section of the road, between Roseburn Street and the Dundee Street flyover, will be affected. The road from Dundee Street to Lothian Road will remain open.
Councillor Scott Arthur, transport convener, said: “We realise this road closure may cause some inconvenience but it’s needed so we can carry out maintenance work to four bridges along the route.
“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption by putting in place diversion routes, carried out a letter drop to residents to tell them of the changes and are putting in place measures to control the noise.”
The work is being carried out from next week due to restrictions on gaining access to the railway, other roadworks in the area and our embargo on roadworks from late July through to early September.
