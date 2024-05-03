West Lothian drivers face delays on the M8 near junction 4A at Whitburn following collision
Drivers on the M8 are facing severe delays in the Whitburn area of West Lothian following a road traffic accident.
One lane is blocked westbound near junction 4A with drivers facing delays of around 44 minutes.
Traffic Scotland said: “The M8 at Whitburn Junction 4a lane 2 of 2 is currently restricted westbound due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to take caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”
Writing on X, Traffic Scotland added ‘traffic is already backing up to Bathgate’ with queues ‘rapidly building in the area.’ The AA reported that the average speed in the area is 5mph due to queuing traffic.
The AA said: ‘Severe delays of 39 minutes and delays increasing on M8 Westbound between M9 and M8 (Harthill Services).”
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
