Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers on the M8 are facing severe delays in the Whitburn area of West Lothian following a road traffic accident.

A road traffic accident was reported on the M8 near junction 4A shortly before 3.30pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One lane is blocked westbound near junction 4A with drivers facing delays of around 44 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic Scotland said: “The M8 at Whitburn Junction 4a lane 2 of 2 is currently restricted westbound due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to take caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

Live CCTV images show heavy traffic on the M8 following the incident

Writing on X, Traffic Scotland added ‘traffic is already backing up to Bathgate’ with queues ‘rapidly building in the area.’ The AA reported that the average speed in the area is 5mph due to queuing traffic.

The AA said: ‘Severe delays of 39 minutes and delays increasing on M8 Westbound between M9 and M8 (Harthill Services).”