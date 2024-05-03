Edinburgh traffic: Delays on M8 and emergency services on site near junction 4A following collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers on the M8 are facing long delays following a road traffic collision in the Heartlands area this morning.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at around 7.30am and emergency services are understood to be at the scene. One woman is being checked over by paramedics. The collision is affecting eastbound traffic near junction 4A with delays of around 20 minutes being reported.
Traffic was restricted in both directions but it is understood that westbound traffic has returned to normal. Traffic Scotland said: “Road users are advised to take caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”
Writing on X, Traffic Scotland said there are ‘approximately 16-minute delays on the approach with traffic also building on the westbound carriageway.’ At 9am they added eastbound traffic ‘remains restricted’ in the area but ‘delays are improving in both directions.’
The AA said the average speed in the area is 10mph. They said: “One lane blocked and queuing traffic due to crash on M8 Westbound at J4A (Heartlands interchange). Congestion to J5 (Shotts / Harthill) for Eastbound traffic. Lane two on the eastbound side has reopened, Lane two (of two) remains closed westbound.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance at a two car road crash on the M8 Junction 4A westbound which occurred around 7.30am on Friday, 3 May, 2024.
“One woman is being checked over by paramedics and the carriageway is partially blocked while the vehicles are recovered.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.