Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers on the M8 are facing long delays following a road traffic collision in the Heartlands area this morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at around 7.30am and emergency services are understood to be at the scene. One woman is being checked over by paramedics. The collision is affecting eastbound traffic near junction 4A with delays of around 20 minutes being reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers face delays on the M8 near junction 4A following a road traffic collision

Traffic was restricted in both directions but it is understood that westbound traffic has returned to normal. Traffic Scotland said: “Road users are advised to take caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

Writing on X, Traffic Scotland said there are ‘approximately 16-minute delays on the approach with traffic also building on the westbound carriageway.’ At 9am they added eastbound traffic ‘remains restricted’ in the area but ‘delays are improving in both directions.’

The AA said the average speed in the area is 10mph. They said: “One lane blocked and queuing traffic due to crash on M8 Westbound at J4A (Heartlands interchange). Congestion to J5 (Shotts / Harthill) for Eastbound traffic. Lane two on the eastbound side has reopened, Lane two (of two) remains closed westbound.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance at a two car road crash on the M8 Junction 4A westbound which occurred around 7.30am on Friday, 3 May, 2024.