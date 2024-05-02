Edinburgh crime: 22-year-old man reported to authorities in connection with serious assault in Grassmarket

It comes after police launched an appeal to trace the man yesterday
By Neil Johnstone
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:33 BST

A 22-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal following a serious assault in Edinburgh.

At around 5pm on Friday, March 22, a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for medical treatment after being assaulted in the Grassmarket area of the city.

A 44-year-old man was seriously assaulted on the Grassmarket near the junction with Victoria Street on March 22 A 44-year-old man was seriously assaulted on the Grassmarket near the junction with Victoria Street on March 22
Following a public appeal, police were able to identify a man who will now be reported to the Crown Office.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following our appeal relating to a serious assault on Grassmarket in Edinburgh that happened around 5pm on Friday, 22 March, 2024, a 22-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

