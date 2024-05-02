Edinburgh crime: 22-year-old man reported to authorities in connection with serious assault in Grassmarket
A 22-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal following a serious assault in Edinburgh.
At around 5pm on Friday, March 22, a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for medical treatment after being assaulted in the Grassmarket area of the city.
Following a public appeal, police were able to identify a man who will now be reported to the Crown Office.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following our appeal relating to a serious assault on Grassmarket in Edinburgh that happened around 5pm on Friday, 22 March, 2024, a 22-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”