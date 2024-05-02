A 22-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal following a serious assault in Edinburgh.

At around 5pm on Friday, March 22, a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for medical treatment after being assaulted in the Grassmarket area of the city.

A 44-year-old man was seriously assaulted on the Grassmarket near the junction with Victoria Street on March 22

Following a public appeal, police were able to identify a man who will now be reported to the Crown Office.