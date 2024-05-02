Edinburgh traffic: Long delays on M8 following multi-vehicle crash near Broxburn
Drivers on the M8 are facing ‘severe delays’ following a multi-vehicle crash.
The incident took place in the Broxburn area between junctions 2 and 3. It is understood the carriageway is partially blocked in both directions with eastbound delays of around 24 minutes and westbound delays of approximately 14 minutes.
Traffic Scotland said: “The M8 Junction 3 is currently restricted in both directions due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal travel times.”
The AA said they are recording ‘severe delays’ of up to 35 minutes in the area where the average speed in 5mph. They said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on M8 both ways from J3 A899 Livingston Road (Livingston) to J2 M9 J2.”
