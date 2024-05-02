Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers on the M8 are facing ‘severe delays’ following a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident took place in the Broxburn area between junctions 2 and 3. It is understood the carriageway is partially blocked in both directions with eastbound delays of around 24 minutes and westbound delays of approximately 14 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are facing long delays on the M8 following a multi-vehicle crash

Traffic Scotland said: “The M8 Junction 3 is currently restricted in both directions due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal travel times.”