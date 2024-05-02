Edinburgh's A902 Ferry Road blocked in both directions after rush hour crash with police on scene
Drivers in Edinburgh are facing delays after a serious rush hour crash.
The city’s A902 Ferry Road is blocked in both directions between Victoria Park House and Craighall Road due to a crash earlier today.
Emergency services are on the scene. The road was previously closed but police are said to now be directing traffic.
Edinburgh Travel News said: “Due to an RTC the road is partially blocked here. It was closed briefly but police are now directing traffic both ways. Queueing both ways but surrounding routes not affected too much it seems.”
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
