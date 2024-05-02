Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Edinburgh's Ferry Road which left road blocked
and live on Freeview channel 276
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a rush hour crash in Edinburgh.
Ferry Road was closed at around 7.40am on Thursday, May 2, following the crash which involved a car, a motorbike and a pedestrian. It reopened a short time later but remained partially blocked, with police having directed traffic.
The male motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment. The driver of the car and pedestrian did not require hospital treatment.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 7.40am on Thursday, May 2, police were called to a road crash involving a car, motorcycle and pedestrian on Ferry Road at Gosford Place, Edinburgh. "The male motorcycle rider was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The driver of the car and pedestrian did not require hospital treatment. "Enquiries into the incident are continuing."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.