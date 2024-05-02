Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Edinburgh's Ferry Road which left road blocked

A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 2nd May 2024, 12:15 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 12:20 BST
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a rush hour crash in Edinburgh.

Ferry Road was closed at around 7.40am on Thursday, May 2, following the crash which involved a car, a motorbike and a pedestrian. It reopened a short time later but remained partially blocked, with police having directed traffic.

The male motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment. The driver of the car and pedestrian did not require hospital treatment.

Ferry Road is blocked in both directions after a crash

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 7.40am on Thursday, May 2, police were called to a road crash involving a car, motorcycle and pedestrian on Ferry Road at Gosford Place, Edinburgh. "The male motorcycle rider was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The driver of the car and pedestrian did not require hospital treatment. "Enquiries into the incident are continuing."

