A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a rush hour crash in Edinburgh.

Ferry Road was closed at around 7.40am on Thursday, May 2, following the crash which involved a car, a motorbike and a pedestrian. It reopened a short time later but remained partially blocked, with police having directed traffic.

The male motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment. The driver of the car and pedestrian did not require hospital treatment.

