Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men and a woman have been charged after a significant quantity of drugs was seized by police in West Lothian.

Road Policing Officers stopped an Audi S3 vehicle near Hunters Avenue in Whitburn on Monday, December, 18. After searching the car, officers uncovered a quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £120,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two men, aged 32 and 43, and a 39-year-old woman were arrested and charged. They will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal and appear in court at a later date.

Three people were arrested and charged

Detective Inspector Mark McCullagh said: “I’d like to take the opportunity to commend the excellent work of our Local and Road Policing colleagues who carried out this stop and allowed us to carry out our enquiries. This is a substantial recovery and highlights our continued commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.