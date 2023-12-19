West Lothian crime: Drugs bust in Whitburn sees three people charged and cocaine worth £120,000 seized
Two men and a woman have been charged after a significant quantity of drugs was seized by police in West Lothian.
Road Policing Officers stopped an Audi S3 vehicle near Hunters Avenue in Whitburn on Monday, December, 18. After searching the car, officers uncovered a quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £120,000.
The two men, aged 32 and 43, and a 39-year-old woman were arrested and charged. They will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal and appear in court at a later date.
Detective Inspector Mark McCullagh said: “I’d like to take the opportunity to commend the excellent work of our Local and Road Policing colleagues who carried out this stop and allowed us to carry out our enquiries. This is a substantial recovery and highlights our continued commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
“Support from members of the public is absolutely vital to our work and I would continue to encourage anyone with information about drugs in their community to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”