Cops raided his flat and found vacuum-packed bags of cannabis and a large amount of cash.

An Edinburgh drug dealer who was caught with more than £100,000 of cannabis and £50,000 in cash has escaped a custodial sentence.

Craig Murray, 40, was found with several large vacuum-packed bags of dope and the large amount of bank notes stashed in his flat during a police raid in October 2021.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told officers attended at the property on an “unrelated matter” and were allowed entry by Murray’s girlfriend Rogie McArthur.

Police found the haul after raiding property on Moat Street

Prosector Connor Muir said the constables identified themselves and told Ms McArthur they had to enter the property “to ensure the safety of all the occupants”.

Mr Connor said: “Mr Murray was present at that time. On entering they noticed several large vacuum bags of herbal matter within the kitchen, bedroom and living room.

“Both were arrested and a number of items were seized including a laptop and an address and label-maker. The accused was cautioned and arrested and made no reply. The

fiscal depute told the court the total weight of the cannabis found was 9.1kilograms and the estimated value was between £65,000 and £121,000.

Mr Muir added: “The Crown is moving for forfeiture of the labels on the indictment, and also a quantity of cash that was also seized and does not appear on the indictment.“There was a quantity of £24,000 and a separate quantity of £30,495.” Murray pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug at Moat Street, Edinburgh on

October 15, 2021 when he appeared at the capital’s sheriff court in October.