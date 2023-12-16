News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian crime: Man arrested following attempted murder on Dalkeith High Street

A 47-year-old man is due to appear in court.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 16th Dec 2023, 10:02 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 10:02 GMT
A man has been arrested following an alleged attempted murder on a Midlothian town high street.

Emergency services were called to Dalkieth’s High Street around 8.25pm on Thursday. Several police cars and ambulances reportedly attended.

Police confirmed that a 47-year-old man was later arrested on St Andrew Street. He is due to appear in Court on Monday, 18 December.

The incident took place on Dalkeith High StreetThe incident took place on Dalkeith High Street
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 47-year-old man was arrested in St Andrew Street, Dalkeith in connection with an attempted murder, which happened in High Street around 8.25pm on Thursday, 14 December, 2023.

“He has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 18 December.”

