A 47-year-old man is due to appear in court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested following an alleged attempted murder on a Midlothian town high street.

Emergency services were called to Dalkieth’s High Street around 8.25pm on Thursday. Several police cars and ambulances reportedly attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed that a 47-year-old man was later arrested on St Andrew Street. He is due to appear in Court on Monday, 18 December.

The incident took place on Dalkeith High Street

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 47-year-old man was arrested in St Andrew Street, Dalkeith in connection with an attempted murder, which happened in High Street around 8.25pm on Thursday, 14 December, 2023.