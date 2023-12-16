The driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital where she later died.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An elderly woman has died in an Edinburgh hospital after a two-vehicle crash in East Lothian.

Police were called to reports of a collision around 4.50pm on Friday, 15 December involving a Hyundai I10, on the A6094 between Wallyford and Whitecraig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended the scene and the 89-year-old female driver of the Hyundai was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she later died.

The 89-year-old driver died in the collision

The road was closed for around six hours and re-opened around 11pm.

Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicle prior to the crash to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”