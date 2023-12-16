East Lothian crash: Woman, 89, dies in Edinburgh hospital after two-vehicle collision
An elderly woman has died in an Edinburgh hospital after a two-vehicle crash in East Lothian.
Police were called to reports of a collision around 4.50pm on Friday, 15 December involving a Hyundai I10, on the A6094 between Wallyford and Whitecraig.
Emergency services attended the scene and the 89-year-old female driver of the Hyundai was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she later died.
The road was closed for around six hours and re-opened around 11pm.
Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicle prior to the crash to contact us.
“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2719 of 15 December, 2023.