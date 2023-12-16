News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crash: Woman, 18, taken to hospital after rush hour collision on busy city centre road

The woman was blue-lighted to hospital for treatment.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 16th Dec 2023, 11:51 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 12:12 GMT
An 18-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a rush-hour collision in the city centre.

Police were called to reports of a crash after 5pm on Friday, 15 December outside the Portrait Gallery on Queen Street.

The woman, a pedestrian, was blue-lighted to the Royal Infirmary for treatment. Nobody else was injured in the incident, which involved one vehicle.

The woman was struck by a vehicle on Queen StreetThe woman was struck by a vehicle on Queen Street
The woman was struck by a vehicle on Queen Street

York Place was closed westbound sparking delays and bus diversions were put in place as emergency services responded to the collision.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.25pm on Friday, 15 December, police were called to a report of a woman struck by a vehicle on Queen Street, Edinburgh.

"The 18-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance."

