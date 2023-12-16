Edinburgh crash: Woman, 18, taken to hospital after rush hour collision on busy city centre road
and live on Freeview channel 276
An 18-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a rush-hour collision in the city centre.
Police were called to reports of a crash after 5pm on Friday, 15 December outside the Portrait Gallery on Queen Street.
The woman, a pedestrian, was blue-lighted to the Royal Infirmary for treatment. Nobody else was injured in the incident, which involved one vehicle.
York Place was closed westbound sparking delays and bus diversions were put in place as emergency services responded to the collision.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.25pm on Friday, 15 December, police were called to a report of a woman struck by a vehicle on Queen Street, Edinburgh.
"The 18-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance."