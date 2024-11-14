Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy road out of Edinburgh was closed in both directions at rush hour after a crash which saw an 18-year-old man taken to hospital.

A stretch of the A70 - the main road from Edinburgh to Ayr - was shut for more than four hours between the Harperrig reservoir in West Lothian and the B7008 turn-off for Harburn.

The crash happened shortly before 6am

Police said they attended a single-vehicle accident on the road shortly before 6am today. One person was taken to hospital and the road re-opened after 10am.

There was no information on how seriously injured the man was.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.55am on Thursday, 14 November, 2024 we were called to a single vehicle crash on the A70, between the junctions for the B7008 and Leyden Road.

"Emergency services attended and an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital. The road was closed to allow for investigations and recovery and reopened around 10.10am. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."