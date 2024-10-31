Cala Homes launches new development in Scotland's sunniest town

Award-winning homebuilder Cala Homes (East) has launched its latest development, Longbanks Green, Dunbar – in what has been previously named one of Scotland’s sunniest towns.

Longbanks Green will see 78 detached four and five-bedroom homes delivered in a range of styles to suit a variety of buyer requirements. Set over two phases, these homes are as impressive outside as they are inside with an idyllic coastal setting bordering the famous Dunbar Golf Club.

The first phase of these highly anticipated homes is now available for sale from Cala’s Craighall Village development in Millerhill, where visitors can explore the stunning five-bedroom Lowther showhome – an inspiring preview of the beautiful housetypes soon to be available in Dunbar.

Perfectly situated to take full advantage of Dunbar’s coastal lifestyle, the development benefits from close links to East Lothian’s North Sea Coast, as well as local walking and cycling routes, providing an ideal location for active families or those looking to enjoy the area’s natural beauty.

Longbanks Green residents will enjoy proximity to some of Scotland’s most stunning landscapes, including John Muir Country Park, the Lammermuir Hills, and the beaches of Belhaven and Thorntonloch.

Elaine Doyle, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (East), said: “Longbanks Green is a stunning addition to our portfolio in East Lothian. Dunbar’s combination of beautiful scenery, active lifestyle opportunities, and excellent connectivity to Edinburgh makes it a highly desirable location. We expect strong interest in this development and recommend early registration.”

The new homes will benefit from high specification throughout and premium elements including designer kitchens with integrated appliances, as well as sleek family bathrooms and excellent storage spaces. All homes are also designed with contemporary Bifold doors that open onto private rear gardens. Sustainability has also been considered in the development’s gas-free design, instead being powered with an efficient air source heat pump providing both heating and hot water.

Additionally, the new development is just 25 minutes away from Edinburgh, offering the charm of a small, close-knit community, paired with the convenience of city access. From the town’s 17th-century Cromwell Harbour to its thriving fishing fleet, Dunbar’s heritage shines through in its architecture and coastal views.

A showhome and sales office will be available on site by spring 2025, with the first residents moving in shortly thereafter. Prices for four-bedroom homes at Longbanks Green start from £549,995.