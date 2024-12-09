Cammy Day has quit as council leader after it emerged police were investigating allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”.

It was reported at the weekend that he had sent unsolicited messages to Ukrainian refugees, who said they felt unable to rebuff him.

Cllr Day, who has led a minority administration at the City Chambers since the council elections in 2022, said he was stepping down because the publicity surrounding the allegations were detracting from the council’s work. He did not comment on the allegations but said he had yet to be contacted by the police.

He was suspended by the Scottish Labour Party when news of the allegations broke and his resignation as council leader follows calls from all the opposition groups on the council for him to go.

In a statement this afternoon, he said: “I have today resigned as Leader of the City of Edinburgh Council. The recent commentary on my personal life is detracting from the important work this Labour-led council does for the people of Edinburgh. It undermines the dedicated efforts of my colleagues and council officers. That’s why it’s time for me to step aside as leader.

“I have yet to be contacted by the police but want to reiterate that I will cooperate fully with their ongoing enquiries.

“I am hugely proud of what we’ve achieved for the Capital during my time as leader and truly believe that Edinburgh is a better, fairer city as a result. I’m also proud to have led a way of successfully doing politics across divides, finding a way to deliver on our priorities for our people and our city.

“I love Edinburgh and it has been an enormous privilege to have played a part in its ongoing success.I wish the next council leader the very best of luck.”

Council chief executive Paul Lawrence said: “I have today received Cammy Day’s resignation as council leader. I will now take a report to the next meeting of council on 19 December seeking nominations for his replacement.”