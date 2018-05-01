Capital’s finest restaurants scoop host of accolades at awards ceremony

The creme de la creme of the restaurant scene were honoured last night in a glitzy ceremony showcasing the top foodie hotspots across the city.

The modern Scottish cuisine of Leith’s Norn impressed the judges, earning it the accolade of Restaurant of the Year at the Edinburgh Evening News Restaurant Awards.

Edinburgh Restaurant Awards 2018. Picture: Neil Hanna Photography

A culinary hot pot of cooking talent enjoyed entertainment by the Capital’s up-and-coming singing star Saskia Eng.

Hot from stunning performances on ITV’s The Voice, the 16-year-old performed three songs including What About Now by Westlife.

The first serving of awards followed: Le Roi Fou scooped the Fine Dining crown, while the renowned Mark Greenaway and Aurora on Great Junction Street, picked up Best Chef and Best Newcomer respectively.

Also a newcomer, Bruntsfield’s Honeycomb and Co have created quite a breakfast buzz since opening last year.

Rich shakshuka and chorizo fritters earned it well-deserved recognition in the Best Breakfast category.

And just down the road towards Tollcross is Harajuku Kitchen – the passion of chef patron Kaori Simpson in creating authentic and inventive Japanese morsels was recognised with an award for Best Street Food.

Fishers in the City was the catch of the day winning Best Seafood. An institution, the Thistle Street restaurant has dished up the freshest fish for over 20 years.

It wasn’t the only win for the city’s seafood offering as Roy Brett’s esteemed Ondine, sponsored by Thistly Cross cider, won the Best Dining Experience. A hope, skip and a jump from the Royal Mile, the views, layout and staff accentuate Roy’s delectable menu.

With more restaurants per head than any other city in the UK and the highest number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Scotland, the awards set out to champion the culinary prowess and support the city’s local businesses.

Evening News deputy editor Euan McGrory, who presented Chez Joules with the award for Best Value for Money, said: “Edinburgh is one of the greatest places to live in the UK - numerous studies have shown.

“The amazing food and drink scene is a huge part of that.

“You could eat out every night of the year, if you could afford it, and never have a dull meal.”

The proof of the pudding is in the eating and tucking into a three course meal by the team at The Principal, George Street, diners enjoyed Scottish salmon, followed by braised featherblade of Scottish Beef and finished up with a sticky toffee pudding with boozy butterscotch and ice cream.

Headline sponsor Central Taxi’s Tony Kenmuir said recognising local restaurants and the calibre of the local food scene is essential.

He said: “The food tonight from the Principal, George Street reflects the quality and character of the cuisine available across Edinburgh and we’re proud to sponsor, and be made welcome, at an event honouring the hard working and exceptional people who deliver such a vibrant variety of restaurants.”

• The winners in full:

Fine Dining: Le Roi Fou

Best Chef: Mark Greenaway

Best Newcomer: Aurora Modern Eatery

Best Cafe/Deli: Boardwalk Beach Club

Best Pub Grub: Roseleaf

Best Family Friendly: The Scran and Scallie

Best Street Food: Harajuku Kitchen

Best Dining Experience: Ondine

Best Vegetarian/Vegan:

Harmonium

Best Breakfast: Honeycomb & Co

Best Seafood: Fishers in the City

Best Value for Money: Chez Joules

Edinburgh Restaurant of the Year: Norn

Hidden Gem: Tapa