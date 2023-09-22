Carly Kilpatrick: ‘Devastated’ parents' tribute to daughter, 14, who died as teen is charged with drugs offence
and live on Freeview channel 276
The “devastated” parents of a teenage girl who died at a property in Inverkeithing have paid a moving tribute to their daughter.
Carly Kilpatrick, 14, became unwell at around 2.45am on Monday, 18 September. She was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said the death of the teenager, who was a pupil at Inverkeithing High School, was being treated as unexplained and inquiries were continuing.
A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with a drugs offence and released pending further inquiries.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
In a statement released on Friday, Carly’s family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Carly and the circumstances surrounding her death.
“Carly was a loving daughter, sister, auntie and friend. She was a keen footballer and played for many local teams and will be deeply missed by us all.
“We would like to thank all the services involved in helping us with their support. We’d like to request that our privacy be respected whilst we grieve for Carly.”
Dozens of pupils, parents and well-wishers gathered outside Inverkeithing High School on Wednesday night to pay their respects to Carly.
Ian Adair, Inverkeithing High’s head teacher, said he was not in a position to share details of what had happened.
In a letter to parents, he wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our young person, and I am sure yours will be too over the coming days in particular.”
Fife Council’s education manager, Karen Lees, said: “We are supporting the school community and in particular any pupils who knew this young person, providing space, time and help to those who might be impacted by this terrible event.”