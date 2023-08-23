Edinburgh crime: Driver caught with £3,000 of cocaine and cannabis after police insurance check on city street
Police have arrested a man in Edinburgh after a routine insurance check reportedly uncovered a huge stash of drugs.
The 21-year-old driver was pulled over on Baltic Street in Leith, at around 4.20pm on Tuesday (August 22). But officers got more than they bargained for after finding wraps of cannabis and cocaine worth an estimated £3,000.
Alongside a photo of the haul, Road Policing Scotland wrote on X (formerly Twitter): ‘#EdinburghRP stopped a vehicle for an insurance check. Turns out the insurance was fine, however the £3k worth of Cannabis & Cocaine was not. Plus the driver failed the @DrugWipeUK (bloods taken) & had a defective tyre.’
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 officers stopped a car on Baltic Street, Leith.
“A quantity of drugs were recovered, estimating around £3000. A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.”