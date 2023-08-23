Driver also failed roadside drug test and had defective tyre, according to officers

Police have arrested a driver in Edinburgh after a routine insurance check on Baltic Street in Leith uncovered a £3,000 stash of drugs. Photo: Road Policing Scotland

Police have arrested a man in Edinburgh after a routine insurance check reportedly uncovered a huge stash of drugs.

The 21-year-old driver was pulled over on Baltic Street in Leith, at around 4.20pm on Tuesday (August 22). But officers got more than they bargained for after finding wraps of cannabis and cocaine worth an estimated £3,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside a photo of the haul, Road Policing Scotland wrote on X (formerly Twitter): ‘#EdinburghRP stopped a vehicle for an insurance check. Turns out the insurance was fine, however the £3k worth of Cannabis & Cocaine was not. Plus the driver failed the @DrugWipeUK (bloods taken) & had a defective tyre.’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 officers stopped a car on Baltic Street, Leith.