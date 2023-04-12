An East Lothian drug dealer who was caught peddling cocaine to her community has narrowly escaped a prison sentence. Lyndsey Gardner was found to have £6,000-worth of the Class A drug when police raided her former home at Hungerage Square in Tranent.

During the search of the 36-year-old’s property, police officers discovered a tub full of the white powder hidden in a utility room cupboard as well as a further nine wraps of the drug. Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the cocaine found in the tub was worth £5,120 and the deal wraps of the powder were estimated at £950.

The court also heard a mobile phone seized during the raid on September 27, 2021 was analysed and found to have messages showing she was concerned in the supply of the drug. Gardner, a mother-of-two, admitted the charge of drug supply when she appeared at Edinburgh court last month and returned to the dock for sentencing on Wednesday, April 12.

Lyndsey Gardner has avoided prison over drug dealing in Tranent, East Lothian

Defending solicitor Cameron Tait acknowledged his client was “in a precarious position and she understands that” and said she had carried out the crime due to “serious financial difficulties”. Mr Tait said Gardner had “foolishly” become involved in the supply of drugs and she was “embarrassed” by her court appearance. The lawyer said: “She is annoyed and upset at herself for making such a poor decision.”

Sheriff Christopher Dickson told Gardner “a custodial sentence is normally imposed” for such an offence and took a 10 minute recess to decide on her sentencing. When he returned to the bench, the sheriff said she had committed “an extremely serious offence” but decided to spare her a jail term and instead imposed a community payback order. Gardner was ordered to carry out the maximum 300 hours of unpaid work in the community and she will be supervised by her local social work team for the next 12 months.