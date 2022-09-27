The alarm was raised shortly before 11am, and police and firefighters rushed to the area.

Chambers Street has been closed in both directions and cordoned off by officers.

Locals also spotted a bomb disposal truck outside the National Museum of Scotland on Tuesday afternoon.

Several Lothian Buses services have been diverted due to the ongoing incident. Their website reads: "Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Clerk Street, Surgeon's Hall or Chambers Street and are instead diverted via Hope Park Terrace, Buccleuch Street, Potterrow and Forrest Road northbound only until further notice."

Services 3, 30, 31, 33, 37, 7, 8, 14, 35, 45, 29, and 49 have all been affected by the closure.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an unidentified package at a building on Chambers Street, Edinburgh around 10.55am on Tuesday, 27 September, 2022.

“Officers are in attendance and the building has been evacuated. Enquiries are ongoing.”