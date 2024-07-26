Channel 4 hit show Come Dine With Me is looking for Edinburgh contestants in upcoming series
The long running programme, which first aired 19 years ago, sees five amateur chefs compete to host the best dinner party. At the end of each three-course dinner party, guests rate the experience on a scale of one to ten, scoring the host on food quality and hosting skills. The overall winner is revealed at the end of the final party and awarded £1,000.
Casting for series 22 of the popular show has just begun and budding chefs have until October 25 to apply. Professional chefs, or people with relevant training cannot apply and contestants must be at least 18 years-old and a legal resident in the United Kingdom.
For more information about how to apply for the show and to see a full list of terms and conditions you can visit the Channel 4 website.
After first appearing on UK screens in 2005, Come Dine With Me has gone on to air in countries around the world including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The show has also produced several spin offs including Celebrity Come Dine With, Come Dine With: The Professionals, and Couples Come Dine With.
There will even be a staged musical adaption of the beloved show at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe at the Underbelly.
