Chemical items discovered in Dalkeith as man arrested: What we know so far

A bomb squad has been investigating a Dalkeith home after a number of “chemical items of concern” were discovered.

Here’s what we know so far

- Police were called to an address in Elmfield Park on Tuesday, 20 November at around 2.10pm due to concerns over chemical items discovered within the property.

- As a result of the discovery, the bomb squad unit was called out as was the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service.

- A 19-year-old man taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

- He has since been arrested in connection with breaching the peace and the assault of two police officers.

- He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

- Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson, area commander for Midlothian, said there is not believed to be any immediate risk to the public.

- Police remain at the property as officers continue to investigate

