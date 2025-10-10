It's only October, but already there are Christmas lights festooning the streets in several parts of Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And some residents were far from impressed when they saw the decorations lighting up the Capital's local high streets. Several took to social media to voice their dismay at the premature advent of the festive lights.

They have been spotted on main streets in Morningside, Portobello, Dalry and Tollcross.

Some residents were not impressed with the early advent of festive lights | Third party

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Morningside resident posted on Facebook: “No staff to clean the streets, but money to put up decorations that use electricity on top of maintaining the actual units . . . and, we're not even into November yet, far less December, love it.”

Another said: “Ridiculously early. The excitement of the couple of weeks before Christmas completely gone.”

A third said: “Noooooooooo! Wait till Xmas Eve!!!!!”

And the comments widened to complaints about the early appearance of festive fare in the shops, one person posting: “It's getting silly now, supermarkets have Christmas food, ruining Christmas.”

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs said: “I have been contacted by a resident in Morningside who was surprised to see the Christmas lights already switched on given it is early October, and I must agree that it’s very odd to see them this early in the year, especially given the financial difficulties the council is in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I agree that the Christmas spirit ought to be saved up for December, not spent two months early.

“Edinburgh City Council is facing huge financial challenges with a nearly £2bn debt, and with key local services regularly delayed or cut. I hope this was just a test, and that this won’t continue all the way to Christmas.

“I have written to the council leader and chief executive to raise these concerns and ask for an explanation.”

A council spokeswoman confirmed the Christmas lights were just being tested ahead of the festive season.

Local areas usually have their own Christmas lights switch-on events. Last year’s in Morningside was on December 4.