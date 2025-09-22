Edinburgh Northern and Leith SNP MSP Ben Macpherson has been appointed Minister for Higher and Further Education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a return to the Scottish Government for Mr Macpherson, who previously served in a number of roles over five years before choosing to step down in 2023 when Humza Yousaf became First Minister.

His new role comes after Jamie Hepburn was forced to quit as Minister for Parliamentary Business after being accused of assaulting former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, grabbing him by the shoulder and verbally abusing him.

Ben Macpherson is returning to government after two and a half years. | Scottish Government

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme Dey has been appointed to replace Mr Hepburn and Mr Macpherson is taking over Mr Dey's previous portfolio.

First Minister John Swinney said: “Ben Macpherson has wider experience across a range of policy areas and will bring a creative and dynamic leadership to higher and further education that is so fundamental to transforming the lives of individuals across the country, and to supporting this government’s ambitious economic agenda.”

Mr Macpherson, who has been MSP for Edinburgh Northern and Leith since 2016, was made Minister for Europe, Migration and International Development in June 2018 and served in that role until February 2020, when he became Minister for Public Finance and Migration.

He was moved again in December 2020 to be Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment, where he remained until May 2021. Then he became Minister for Social Security and Local Government, serving until March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Mr Yousaf took over after Nicola Sturgeon's resignation, Mr Macpherson opted not to take a new post. He tweeted at the time: “After serving in four @scotgov ministerial roles in five years, today I’ve respectfully declined a fifth."

However, Mr Macpherson said he was pleased with his latest appointment, which is subject to parliamentary agreement and approval by the King but is expected to be confirmed tomorrow.

Mr Macpherson said: “I’m grateful and delighted that the First Minister has asked me to rejoin the Scottish Government as Minister (Designate) for Higher and Further Education - a significant and fascinating responsibility, supporting our young people, skills development, workforce planning and of course the economy. The portfolio includes youth work too, which I’m also passionate about.

“Once approved tomorrow, I look forward to undertaking this national responsibly, as well as continuing to work just as hard for my constituents in Edinburgh Northern and Leith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will work collaboratively, diligently and pro-actively with all the organisations involved in these vital and remarkable sectors, and look forward to meeting with universities, colleges, trade unions and employers soon.”

Mr Macpherson has been reselected to fight his seat at next year’s Scottish Parliament elections after seeing of a challenge from former Edinburgh council leader Adam Nols-McVey.