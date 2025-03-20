Sitting Edinburgh SNP MSP Ben Macpherson is facing a challenge from former council leader Adam Nols-McVey over who should be the candidate in a key city seat at next year’s Holyrood elections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Macpherson has been MSP for Edinburgh Northern & Leith since 2016, but boundary changes mean the constituency is being split in two. He has said he wants to stand in the new Edinburgh North-Eastern & Leith seat, which looks the more promising for the SNP.

But now Cllr Nols-McVey, a Leith councillor and leader of the council from 2017 until 2022, has announced he will also be bidding to stand in the seat. And there is a third contender, activist Andrew Ewen. Others could still declare - nominations close on April 7. Party members will make the choice in a postal ballot due to end in early May.

MSP Ben Macpherson faces a challenge from former council leader Adam Nols-McVey | collage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Nols-McVey said: “I’m hugely grateful to members for their encouragement and support to become their SNP candidate for Edinburgh North Eastern & Leith.

"I’ve represented this area for longer than any other SNP candidate and I've a track record in delivering for people here on the issues that matter to them - whether that be on housing or transport.

"I want to win this seat for the SNP by offering the constituency my experience and skills to deliver positive change for local folk from their national parliament - doing so is how we will convince people that the path to a better future lies with independence.

"Like many people across this constituency, my support for Scottish independence is steadfast and I will always work to drive our movement forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With Keir Starmer's Labour party hammering with increases in energy bill rises and cruel cuts, it's clear that now is the time to push harder and convince more people to back the SNP and independence for our nation.”

Cllr Nols-McVey was the SNP’s first ever council leader in Edinburgh. He said that under his leadership, the SNP-led administration built record numbers of new council houses across the city, delivered the tram extension to Newhaven, constructed a new Meadowbank sports centre and secured changes from Scottish Parliament such as short term let controls and the tourist tax.

He is the fourth SNP city councillor to announce a bid to stand for the Scottish Parliament next year. His successor as SNP group leader, Simita Kumar, former housing convener Kate Campbell and education spokesman Euan Hyslop have all put their names forward for different seats.

Mr Macpherson, who served in several Scottish Government ministerial posts between 2018 and 2023, said last week on social media that he was putting his name forward to be the candidate in Edinburgh North-Eastern & Leith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today he said: “I’m grateful to the many people who’ve been in touch recently encouraging me to stand for re-election next year.

“My current seat is splitting in half in 2026 due to boundary changes, because of population growth. I live in the new seat of Edinburgh North Eastern & Leith and have decided to seek to stand there. Local SNP members will have the opportunity to decide who the candidate is over the next months.

“It’s been a privilege to serve over the last nine years and I hope to have the opportunity and responsibility to do so again, and keep working hard for local people and in parliament for the common good of Scotland - delivering well, gaining more independence and making progress towards statehood.

“As a local MSP, and when I was a Scottish Government Minister, I’ve helped thousands of people over the years, made a positive impact in parliament and built up a strong reputation, locally and nationally, since first being elected in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because of this, together with being an active SNP member for around 20 years, I believe I am the strongest, most experienced and best placed person in this contest to win the seat, keep helping local people most effectively, keep serving well in parliament and getting things done, and keep taking Scotland forward to independence.

“I respect the other people who are also seeking selection but think, with nearly a decade of working hard successfully in Holyrood, I have earned the opportunity to stand for re-election and look forward to passionately making that case in the weeks ahead.”