Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The leader of Edinburgh Council’s SNP group has announced he will step down..

Adam Nols-McVey, who was leader of the authority’s first-ever SNP-led administration from 2017 to 2022, said it had been a “huge honour to serve the capital city”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 13, Cllr Nols-McVey did not give an official reason for his decision to leave the role. But it's understood that the dad-of-two hopes to be able to spend more time with his family.

Mr Nols-McVey and his partner became first-time dads after adopting two boys in 2019.

The 36-year-old, who has led the group for seven years, will continue to represent Leith as an SNP councillor.

SNP councillor Lesley Macinnes said Mr Nols-McVey had "never shied away from grasping the challenges that face Edinburgh."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Minister Humza Yousaf paid tribute to Cllr Nols-McVey’s “tireless work to support and protect people across the city during the pandemic”.

He will officially stand down at a meeting at the end of April when a new leader for City Chambers’ largest political group will be elected.

He said: “It’s been a huge honour to serve the capital city, particularly driving Edinburgh to the forefront of the global fight against climate change and taking lasting action to tackle poverty.

“I’m privileged to have served alongside so many dedicated people through the enormous challenge of Covid while sustaining essential progress on the most important issues facing our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m incredibly grateful to the residents of Edinburgh for putting so much trust in the SNP team. I’m also extremely proud to serve alongside so many dedicated SNP councillors who work incredibly hard for our residents and I know we will continue to work to deliver the progressive policies our residents voted for.“I’m looking forward to continue to serve Leith and support my colleagues from the backbenches as the SNP challenges the council to deliver better for Edinburgh.”

SNP councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “On behalf of the whole group I’d like to thank Adam for his leadership, friendship and service to the city. As the first SNP council leader in Edinburgh’s history he drove forward an enormous amount of change, not least securing legislation to implement a tourist tax and securing a licensing regime to control short-term lets.“In his time as leader of the SNP group, we’ve seen a transformation in our ability to serve our residents. There has been an influx of an enormous breadth of talent and experience and a much more diverse group of people fighting for a better Edinburgh. He has never shied away from grasping the challenges that face Edinburgh and I know he will continue to work hard for the people of Leith on the challenges that remain.”