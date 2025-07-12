Comedy reclaims power over difficult issues - Liam Withnail

The comedy industry runs on late nights and post-gig pints

This summer I celebrate ten years sober – ten years of saying no to the thing that once defined most of my decisions.

I got sober in my twenties, right when my comedy career was starting to take shape. Giving up drinking is hard. Giving it up in an industry that runs on late nights, green rooms stocked with lager, and post-gig pints is even harder.

But I had to. I wasn’t drinking to have fun anymore. I was drinking to escape myself. And eventually, something had to change.

Since then, I’ve spent a decade on the road as a stand-up, navigating life without alcohol—and more recently, life with ulcerative colitis. It’s a type of inflammatory bowel disease that can cause stomach pains, fatigue, and, ahem, “emergencies”. I was diagnosed three years ago, and while the physical symptoms are brutal, it’s the shame and silence around chronic illness that hit hardest. That’s where comedy came in.

I’ve always believed stand-up can be a powerful tool for breaking taboos. Over the years I’ve used it to speak honestly about addiction, illness, and even the visa issues that nearly kept my Australian wife out of the country. My latest show digs into the moment I left home at 18 without telling anyone, and how that decision shaped the rest of my life.

There are two kinds of Fringe shows: gag-packed hours from club veterans, and slower, more reflective storytelling shows. I’ve done both—and I don’t believe they need to be separate. The club set style can be a perfect vehicle to explore big, personal topics. It makes these stories more accessible—especially to working-class audiences who might not see themselves in theatre-style shows.

I don’t want a comedy show to feel like homework. I want people to laugh, but also to leave with something real. Talking about addiction or chronic illness doesn’t have to mean taking the joy out of the room. If anything, it puts more joy in.

Because once you’ve taken your hardest experiences and turned them into something that makes people laugh, they lose their power to shame you. And that’s what keeps me going. Liam Withnail is performing his new show ‘Big Strong Boy’ at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe at monkey Barrel 1 from Tues July 29 to Sunday August 24