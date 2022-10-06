Comic Con Scotland is back in the capital this weekend after two years due to the pandemic.

The convention is set to take place October 8 and 9 at Edinburgh Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston.

And with a fabulous line-up of celebrity guests, famous stars from popular TV series and hosts of entertainment and cosplay competitions to join in with - this event is not one to miss.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed up as their favourite cosplay stars, and browse some of the amazing trade stalls which sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys, to original artwork.

There will also be franchised photo opportunities set up for cosplayers to get some snaps at the set displays.

CEO of Monopoly Events, Andy Kleek, said : “The next Comic Con Scotland promises to be something very special indeed for fans.

“Our first Scotland Comic Con in the Royal Highland Centre knocked it out of the park at a show that saw tens of thousands of comic book fans and film culture fans meeting celebrity guests.

“Last [time], visitors enjoyed a plethora of cosplayers, a board gaming and video gaming arena and loads of props and sets including our full-sized X-Wing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the guests at Scotland Comic Con?

The headline guests are:

Roger Clark

Daniel Gillies

Ricco Fajardo

Jamie Marchi

Rob Wiethoff

John Rhys Davies

Arryn Zech

Jimmy Vee

Alex McKenna

Ewan McGregor

Jet

A full list of the guests can be found on Comic Con Scotland’s website .

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to get general access tickets for Comic Con Scotland

Fans can get single day or weekend tickets and are available for adults, children aged 5-9 and infants aged 4 and under.

They are also available as early entry from 9.00am tickets or general entry from 11.00am tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standard entry tickets start at £8.80 and can be purchased via Ticket Quarter .

How to get autograph and photograph tickets for Comic Con Scotland

Autograph and photograph tickets can be bought via Skiddle .

Tickets are still available to purchase for Sunday - both early entry and standard entry. They start from £16.75 and go up to £24.45 plus the booking fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets were available for Saturday early entry, standard entry and the weekend, but have now sold out.

All customers that have purchased a photo-op or autograph ticket in advance will get priority in the autograph and photograph queue.

Those who have a disability access pass or a diamond pass will also be able to jump the queue.

You can pay on the day for autographs at the guest tables but only after 12.00pm, anyone who has pre-purchased a ticket gets access to signings first and can join the autograph queue anytime from 9am. Prepaid tickets also get priority in the photoshoot queue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests will be signing all day from 9.30am until 6pm provided that they are not in a live Q&A panel on stage, in a photoshoot, or taking a break.

Comic Con

How to get diamond pass tickets for Comic Con Scotland

Diamond pass holders are assigned a separate aisle on all autograph and photo shoot areas, which will be clearly marked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comic Con Scotland says you simply need to make your way into this aisle, and a member of staff will take you straight to the front of any queue for any guest. It also includes priority entry to the event at 9am.

Diamond passes can be bought via Ticket Quarter .

How to get after party tickets for Comic Con Scotland

The after party will take place in the Atik Club which will feature a cosplay catwalk among other acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comic Con Scotland wrote on the website: “We’ve regularly had a few of our special guest stars attend our after-parties in the past so keep your eyes peeled for some familiar faces in rather more casual surroundings than in the rest of the event!”

Tickets are priced at £10 per person (plus booking fee) and can be purchased on Skiddle or at the venue.